Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 56,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

