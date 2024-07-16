Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.00. 995,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,015. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 492,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 476,907 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,285,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 421,055 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 353,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

