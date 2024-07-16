Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.61

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.61 and last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 867257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

