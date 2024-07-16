Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,495,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,729. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

