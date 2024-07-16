LayerZero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251.89 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00006181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a total market cap of $440.39 million and $251.89 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.02113325 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $251,864,965.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

