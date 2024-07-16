Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Lear stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

