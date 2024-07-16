Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Cuts Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,033,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 476,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,285,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 421,055 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 353,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 296,716 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 945,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

