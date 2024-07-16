Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. 2,088,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.