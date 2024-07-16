Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases New Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Samsara by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,477,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Samsara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 372,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,590,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,581,224 shares of company stock valued at $54,269,648. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 977,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,500. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

