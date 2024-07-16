Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 84,275 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 415,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

