Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS LEFUF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $17.05.
About Leon’s Furniture
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leon’s Furniture
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.