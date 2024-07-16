Liberty Energy (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

LBRT opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

