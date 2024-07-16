Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $19,145.84 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Moomaw sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $19,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 679,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $950.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

