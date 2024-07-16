Lisk Price Tops $1.00 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Lisk has a total market cap of $142.69 million and $4.76 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000656 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

