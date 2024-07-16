Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $76.65 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,441,059 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,410,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00439192 USD and is up 46.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $426.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
