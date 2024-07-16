Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 12.9% in June

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LIXT stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
