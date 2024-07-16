Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $11,127,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.