ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.5 %

MAN traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. 237,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

