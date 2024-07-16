Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.61.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

