MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after buying an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,742,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $128,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $222.31. 124,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,941. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.93 and a 200 day moving average of $220.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.