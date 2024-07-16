Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Chris Koopmans Sells 5,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,583. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,984,000 after buying an additional 187,998 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.