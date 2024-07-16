Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.

NYSE MA traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $444.00. 1,709,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,124. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.74. The company has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

