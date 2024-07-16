Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Up to $32.02

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.02, but opened at $34.22. Match Group shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,826,620 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 943,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after buying an additional 51,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after buying an additional 98,912 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

