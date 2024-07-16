MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MXCT stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 93,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. Equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 70,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,170.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,864 shares of company stock worth $230,762. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 47,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

