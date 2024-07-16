MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.26 and last traded at C$13.10. 95,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 232,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of MDA Space and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

MDA Space Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.14.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$209.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.35 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.5601118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDA Space Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. MDA Space’s payout ratio is 389.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space

In related news, Director Brendan Paddick bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Further Reading

