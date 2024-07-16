MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.05

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 213302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Norges Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,971,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 858,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 352,540 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.