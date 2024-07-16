Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.83. 41,955,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,343,816. The firm has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

