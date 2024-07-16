Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,263,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,177. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

