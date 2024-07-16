Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $847.36.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $822.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,951. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $788.29 and its 200-day moving average is $792.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

