Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,167 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 106.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,011. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $193.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

