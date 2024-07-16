Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 517 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 205,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.