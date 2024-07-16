Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SLG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

