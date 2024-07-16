Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

