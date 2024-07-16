Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,616. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.