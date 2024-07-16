Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.96. 624,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,345. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,446,242. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

