Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.74. 27,270,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,491,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

