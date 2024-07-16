Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.15. 1,688,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.11. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.34 and a fifty-two week high of $333.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.