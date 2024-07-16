Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 106,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

