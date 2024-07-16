Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in DexCom by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $933,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in DexCom by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.89. 255,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,716. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.