Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $802.52. 28,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,639. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $765.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.52. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

