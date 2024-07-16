Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Invests $90,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,360 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Transocean by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $14,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 4,236,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

