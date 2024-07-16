Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,138 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.17. 16,653,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,036,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

