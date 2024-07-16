Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $522.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $527.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

