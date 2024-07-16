Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,573,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.