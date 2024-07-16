Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. 4,053,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,113. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

