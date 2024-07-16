Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in M&T Bank by 14.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 178.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.54. 238,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.03. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

