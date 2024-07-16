Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 308 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.81. 4,063,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,743. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

