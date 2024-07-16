Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.43. 217,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.96 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

