Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 632.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.98. 1,637,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,818. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.