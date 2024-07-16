Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,447 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE ASB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.33. 1,135,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

